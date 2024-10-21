Plenti Group Ltd. Shows Strong Growth and Profitability

Plenti Group Ltd. (AU:PLT) has released an update.

Plenti Group Ltd. has reported a robust growth in the quarter ending September 2024, with a 14% increase in their loan portfolio reaching $2.28 billion and a significant 260% rise in half-year Cash NPAT to $5.5 million. The company saw strong performance across its diversified lending verticals, including notable increases in automotive and renewable energy loan originations, driven by strategic partnerships and innovative financing solutions. With the successful transition of Adam Bennett as CEO, Plenti is poised to build on its momentum with new market opportunities.

For further insights into AU:PLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.