Plenti Group Ltd. Aims for Top Spot in Lending

November 19, 2024 — 05:33 pm EST

Plenti Group Ltd. (AU:PLT) has released an update.

Plenti Group Ltd., Australia’s largest fintech consumer lender, is experiencing robust growth in Cash NPAT by leveraging proprietary technology for superior customer experiences in automotive, renewable energy, and personal lending sectors. With a decade-long credit excellence and diversified funding, Plenti aims to revolutionize lending through fairer, faster loans using smart technology. The company is focused on becoming Australia’s top lender by turning customers’ big ideas into reality.

