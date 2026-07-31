PLBC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/3/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PLBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PLBC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.70 per share, with $63.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.75.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PLBC makes up 1.49% of the Fundamentals First ETF (Symbol: KNOW) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PLBC).
In Friday trading, Plumas Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.
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Further PLBC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.