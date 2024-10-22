News & Insights

Plaza Centers Challenges Romania in Arbitration Dispute

October 22, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Plaza Centers N.V. (GB:PLAZ) has released an update.

Plaza Centers N.V. has countered claims made by the Romanian Ministry of Finance in an ongoing arbitration over the ‘Casa Radio’ project, seeking damages for alleged breaches of their Public-Private Partnership Agreement. The company holds a 75% stake in the project and is contesting the loss of its value. The arbitration hearing is set to begin in November 2024.

