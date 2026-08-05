Is Playtika (PLTK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Playtika (PLTK). PLTK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

PLTK is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.80. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PLTK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.50. PLTK's PEG has been as high as 2.80 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.20, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PLTK has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Playtika's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PLTK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.