Playtika Holding Boosts Portfolio with SuperPlay Acquisition

Playtika Holding ( (PLTK) ) has provided an announcement.

Playtika Holding Corp. has completed the acquisition of SuperPlay, enhancing its mobile gaming portfolio with popular titles like Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams. This strategic move strengthens Playtika’s competitive edge, adding talented developers and promising new games, potentially driving significant growth. The acquisition highlights Playtika’s leadership in the evolving mobile gaming market, as it aims to deliver exceptional gaming experiences globally.

