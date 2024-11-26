Playtech Announces Board Changes as Director Departs

Playtech (GB:PTEC) has released an update.

Playtech PLC announced that Anna Massion will step down as a non-executive director in February 2025 to pursue new opportunities. The company, which has seen significant changes including a proposed sale of Snaitech, will soon begin the search for her replacement. Chairman Brian Mattingley thanked Massion for her contributions since 2019.

