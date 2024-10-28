PlayStation 5 Japan sales tracking ahead of PS4 sales, VGChartz says

After 47 months of availability in Japan, Sony‘s (SONY) PlayStation 5 console has an estimated 42,862 unit sale lead on the company’s PlayStation 4 console during the same period length, VGChartz’s William D’Angelo reports, citing VGChartz’s own worldwide estimates. Total PS5 sales in Japan have amounted to 6,072,593 console units, with PS4 at 6,029,731 units in its first 47 months, the author notes.

