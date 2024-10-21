News & Insights

Playmates Holdings Seeks New Director After Board Loss

October 21, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Playmates Holdings (HK:0635) has released an update.

Playmates Holdings mourns the passing of Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Tang Wing Yung, which leaves a vacancy that affects compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules. The company is actively seeking a replacement to restore its board composition and meet regulatory requirements. Mr. Tang made significant contributions since 2019, and his loss is deeply felt by the board.

