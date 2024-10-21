Playmates Holdings Seeks New Director After Board Loss

Playmates Holdings (HK:0635) has released an update.

Playmates Holdings mourns the passing of Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Tang Wing Yung, which leaves a vacancy that affects compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules. The company is actively seeking a replacement to restore its board composition and meet regulatory requirements. Mr. Tang made significant contributions since 2019, and his loss is deeply felt by the board.

For further insights into HK:0635 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.