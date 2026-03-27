Playboy (PLBY) Price Target Increased by 29.63% to 2.98

The average one-year price target for Playboy (NasdaqGM:PLBY) has been revised to $2.98 / share. This is an increase of 29.63% from the prior estimate of $2.30 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.64% from the latest reported closing price of $1.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playboy. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBY is 0.12%, an increase of 180.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.35% to 32,702K shares. The put/call ratio of PLBY is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fortress Investment Group holds 16,590K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crcm holds 3,689K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares , representing an increase of 60.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 279.73% over the last quarter.

Bbfit Investments Pte holds 1,222K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 798K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 81.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 592.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 743K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBY by 24.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.