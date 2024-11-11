Playa Hotels & Resorts price target raised to $12 from $10 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts to $12 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the company’s earnings report. The firm notes results in Q3 were better than its model and management commentary about future demand trends and the recovery in Jamaica was positive. There are several one-time items masking near-term portfolio performance, Oppenheimer adds.

