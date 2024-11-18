News & Insights

Plato Income Maximiser Reports Strong Growth and Dividends

November 18, 2024 — 04:41 pm EST

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (AU:PL8) has released an update.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (ASX: PL8) has showcased robust growth and dividend consistency since its IPO in 2017. With a portfolio return of 10.0% annually as of October 2024 and steady monthly dividends, the company continues to outperform the market. Its net assets have grown significantly, highlighting its strength as a leading LIC in the Australian market.

