Plato Income Maximiser Reports Strong Growth and Dividends

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. (ASX: PL8) has showcased robust growth and dividend consistency since its IPO in 2017. With a portfolio return of 10.0% annually as of October 2024 and steady monthly dividends, the company continues to outperform the market. Its net assets have grown significantly, highlighting its strength as a leading LIC in the Australian market.

