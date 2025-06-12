Platinum ETF (PLTM) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 42.3% from its 52-week low price of $8.72/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

PLTM in Focus

This ETF is designed to track the price of Platinum Bullion. The GraniteShares Platinum Trust is designed to seek the performance of the price of platinum less trust expenses. The fund charges 50 bps in fees (see all precious metals ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Platinum has surged more than 30% in 2025, driven by supply shortages and rising Chinese imports. A projected deficit, declining mine output, weak recycling, and falling inventories are tightening supply. Meanwhile, demand remains strong from autos, jewelry, and a jump in investment inflows.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, PLTM has a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 42.50, which gives cues of a further rally.





