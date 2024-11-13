Platinum Asset Management Welcomes New Director

Platinum Asset Management Ltd (AU:PTM) has released an update.

Platinum Asset Management Limited has announced the appointment of James Simpson as a new director, effective from November 12, 2024. This strategic move is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the company’s board, potentially influencing its future direction in the financial markets. Investors and market enthusiasts are keen to see how Simpson’s involvement will impact the firm’s performance.

