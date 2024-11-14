Platinum Asset Management Announces Director Departure

Platinum Asset Management Ltd (AU:PTM) has released an update.

Platinum Asset Management Limited has announced the departure of Brigitte Smith from its board of directors as of November 14, 2024. The company filed the final director’s interest notice with the ASX, indicating that Smith holds no securities in Platinum Asset Management. This move marks a notable shift in the company’s governance, potentially impacting its strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:PTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.