Platinum Asset Management Announces AGM and New Leadership

Platinum Asset Management Ltd (AU:PTM) has released an update.

Platinum Asset Management Ltd is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where the Chair and Managing Director will address shareholders. The AGM will be conducted as a hybrid meeting to facilitate broader participation. This event marks the introduction of Jeff Peters as the new CEO and Managing Director.

For further insights into AU:PTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.