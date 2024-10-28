News & Insights

Stocks

Plastic Omnium Achieves Strong Q3 Growth and ESG Recognition

October 28, 2024 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Plastic Omnium (FR:OPM) has released an update.

Plastic Omnium reports strong revenue growth in Q3 2024, with a 4.7% increase, significantly outperforming the global automotive market. The company’s success is driven by robust performance across all regions, particularly in North America, and its commitment to technological innovation and ESG initiatives. Plastic Omnium confirms its financial objectives for 2024, highlighting its strategic focus on geographical diversification and market leadership.

For further insights into FR:OPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.