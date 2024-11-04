PlantX Life Rebrands to JIVA Technologies

News & Insights

PlantX Life Inc. (TSE:VEGA) has released an update.

PlantX Life Inc. is rebranding itself as JIVA Technologies Inc., focusing on wellness technology and eCommerce. This strategic shift includes a name and ticker symbol change, along with a new website and logo to align with its commitment to wellness solutions and online communities. The company’s initiatives aim to strengthen its presence in the wellness market through joint ventures and innovative digital strategies.

