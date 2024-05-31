Plant Health Care’s Sustainable Growth Surge

Plant Health Care (GB:PHC) has released an update.

Plant Health Care PLC reports a 72% revenue increase in early 2024, with a notable improvement in operating loss and steady gross margin, buoyed by strong sales of its sustainable agricultural products Harpinαβ and PREtec. The company’s focus on novel biological products continues to gain traction internationally, with significant sales growth outside the US, especially in Brazil and Mexico, and new product launches poised to further drive revenue growth. Amidst a challenging environment, Plant Health Care’s strategic moves in product development and market expansion signal robust potential for stakeholders.

