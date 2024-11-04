News & Insights

Planetree International Announces Managing Director Resignation

Planetree International Development Limited (HK:0613) has released an update.

Planetree International Development Limited announced the resignation of Dr. Mack Andrew Kar Lung as Managing Director, effective November 5, 2024, as he shifts focus to personal engagements. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions and confirmed there are no disagreements or issues with the board. Investors may watch how this leadership change impacts the company’s future direction.

