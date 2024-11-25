Planetel Expands with Acquisition of Suardi S.r.l.

Planetel S.p.A. (IT:PLN) has released an update.

Planetel S.p.A. has signed an agreement to acquire Suardi S.r.l., a company specializing in communication and security sectors, for 3.6 million euros fully funded by Planetel’s resources. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Planetel’s market position by integrating Suardi’s advanced technologies and expertise, enhancing their service range especially in video surveillance and security. The transaction is set to close by the end of November 2024.

