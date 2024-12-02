Planet Labs teams with Laconic to deliver AI-powered forest carbon insights

Planet Labs (PL) PBC announced that they have signed a multi-year, seven-figure deal with Laconic, a company leading a global shift in climate finance, empowering governments to monetize natural carbon assets through its Sovereign Carbon securitization platform. For the next three years, Laconic will be receiving both Planet’s 3 meter Forest Carbon Monitoring product and its 30 meter Forest Carbon product. Laconic operates the data management and interchange platform, SADAR Natural Capital Monetization, which provides the structured data, real-time tracking, and AI-powered verification required for carbon securities to trade efficiently in the global market. With Planet’s satellite-data derived Forest Carbon products, Laconic will receive AI-powered forest carbon insights from around the globe. With these novel geospatial data feeds, Laconic will offer their customers accurate trends, correlations, and predictions to instill trusted trading confidence and empower informed decision-making in the carbon market.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.