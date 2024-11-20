Planet Labs announces ‘6-figure deal’ with Global Fishing Watch

Planet Labs (PL) PBC announced a new contract with Global Fishing Watch, an international nonprofit dedicated to advancing ocean governance through increased transparency of human activity at sea. The 6-figure deal is an expansion of the organization’s ongoing agreement with Planet, and will allow Global Fishing Watch to fully leverage PlanetScope data and Machine Learning ML to improve ocean stewardship and foster greater compliance and accountability across all maritime sectors. The new contract represents a significant expansion of Global Fishing Watch’s PlanetScope monitoring coverage, providing 3-meter optical imagery spanning most of the world’s coastlines. With this heightened capability, Global Fishing Watch aims to map small vessel activity across millions of square kilometers of the ocean as far from the shoreline as possible. This will allow the organization to greatly augment its ability to detect small vessels that are not using Automatic Identification Systems AIS or Vessel Monitoring Systems VMS enabling more accurate determination of fishing activities and better support for ocean governance efforts around the world.

