Planet Fitness made last-minute offer to acquire Blink, NY Post reports

Planet Fitness (PLNT) submitted a last-minute bid to acquire bankrupt gym chain Blink, which accepted a $121M offer from UK-based Pure Gym last week, the New York Post’s Taylor Herzlich reports, citing sources. Planet Fitness made two larger offers, $141M if no premerger regulatory filings were required, and $153M if Planet Fitness had to submit the paperwork.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PLNT:
- Is PLNT a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Planet Fitness Appoints Jay Stasz as New CFO
- Planet Fitness appoints Jay Stasz as CFO
- Planet Fitness price target raised to $89 from $84 at Morgan Stanley
- Planet Fitness price target raised to $75 from $70 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.