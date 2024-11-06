Planet Fitness made last-minute offer to acquire Blink, NY Post reports

Planet Fitness (PLNT) submitted a last-minute bid to acquire bankrupt gym chain Blink, which accepted a $121M offer from UK-based Pure Gym last week, the New York Post’s Taylor Herzlich reports, citing sources. Planet Fitness made two larger offers, $141M if no premerger regulatory filings were required, and $153M if Planet Fitness had to submit the paperwork.

