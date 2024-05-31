Planet Based Foods Announces Filing Delay

Planet Based Foods Global Inc (TSE:PBF) has released an update.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc., known for their hemp-based food alternatives, has announced a delay in filing their annual financial statements for 2023, which has led to a Management Cease Trade Order (MCTO) preventing its CEO and CFO from trading company securities. The MCTO does not affect public shareholders and will be lifted once the company completes its filings, expected by June 28, 2024. The company remains committed to providing bi-weekly updates until the issue is resolved.

