Planet 13 Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

November 08, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Planet 13 Holdings (TSE:PLTH) has released an update.

Planet 13 Holdings reported a revenue increase to $32.2 million in Q3 2024, driven by expansion in Florida and strong sales in Illinois. The company aims to continue its growth by expanding its store network and focusing on innovative cannabis shopping experiences. Despite challenges, Planet 13 is strategically positioned for future profitability with a strong balance sheet and diversified operations.

PLNH

