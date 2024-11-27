Plan Your Retirement With These New ETFs

FIRE Funds has introduced two new ETFs designed to align with the principles of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) strategy. These strategies aim to help individuals achieve early retirement by focusing on building savings and financial independence.

The new ETFs are, namely, FIRE Funds Wealth Builder ETF FIRS and FIRE Funds Income Target ETF FIRI. “FIRS and FIRI are designed to offer a flexible investment framework for those pursuing financial independence,” explained Michael Venuto, portfolio manager of FIRE ETFs. Per Venuto, ETFs provide transparency, tax efficiency, and low costs — key attributes for managing wealth over time.

Building Capital With FIRS: The Wealth Builder ETF

FIRS uses an actively managed strategy, primarily investing in other ETFs. It allocates investments equally across four distinct economic trend baskets:

Prosperity: Focuses on equity exposure combined with options strategies.

Recession: Aims to reduce volatility through long-short ETFs, alternatives, and cash equivalents.

Inflation: Targets commodities, real estate, and other investments that benefit from inflation.

Deflation: Emphasizes fixed income and bond investments.

Top three holdings of FIRS ETF are Madison Aggregate Bond ETF, Madison Short-Term Strategic Income ETF and Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF. Each of the holdings has more than 9% focus on the ETF.

How Does It Fit In a Portfolio?

FIRS focuses on long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of ETFs. This can help retirees build a substantial nest egg over time. With a net expense ratio of 0.48%, FIRS offers a cost-effective way to invest, which is crucial for retirees looking to maximize their savings.

Generating Income with FIRI: The Income Target ETF

The FIRE Funds Income Target ETF (FIRI) takes a different approach, targeting a stable annual income of 4%. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%, following a fee waiver. FIRI employs a barbell strategy, dividing its investments into two key categories:

High-Yield Investments: Selects high-yield ETFs using a prioritized hierarchy that considers yield, income type, leverage, credit quality and duration.

Low-Volatility ETFs & Cash: Balances the portfolio with ETFs focused on stability. Products targeted at liquidity, such as cash equivalents, are also considered.

Top three holdings of FIRI ETF are FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF, YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF and Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF. Each of the holdings has a weight in the range of 7% to 8%.

How Does It Fit In a Portfolio?

A stable current income in retired life is essential to ensure financial security. It helps cover daily expenses without depleting savings. Reliable current income sources provide consistent cash flow, enabling retirees to maintain their lifestyle and independence while safeguarding their long-term financial health.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.