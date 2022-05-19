Plan ₿ Summer School For Bitcoin Business Opens This July

Plan ₿ summer school is an opportunity for those interested in bitcoin and business to learn the ins and outs of the ecosystem and developing real world solutions.

Plan ₿ summer school begins July 3-16 and seeks to teach students the fundamentals of Bitcoin and business.

Classes taught by industry experts will be held in Lugano, Switzerland.

Students attending will participate in a pitch competition which will see the winners take home up to $5,000 for a winning pitch.

Plan ₿ summer school, a cohort-style course teaching students the challenges of business as it relates to regulatory and technological implications facing the Bitcoin ecosystem, is in session from July 3-16, per an announcement.

The class will take place in Lugano, Switzerland. Students will learn about the Bitcoin protocol, Lightning Network as a layer 2 solution, stablecoins, consensus mechanism used by cryptocurrencies, and the fundamentals of the space.

Experts will demonstrate the complexities of smart contracts and their operability within Bitcoin while going through real-world use cases and applications. Students will also gain knowledge as it relates to anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, on-chain analytics, and gain a deeper comprehension of cyber security, among other subject material.

Teachers of the course will present students with real-world problems in need of a solution. At the end of the two-week course, students will participate at a group level to pitch an idea to a problem presented by the teachers. A jury of experts in the space will preside over the outcome from the pitch competition and prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

The first place winners will receive $5,000, while second place will earn $2,500, and tird place will bring home $1,500, totalling $9,000 in prizes up for grabs.

The extensive lineup of speakers and lecturers boasts many experts in the field. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, David Suleima, assistant professor of finance at Franklin University of Switzerland, Zulfi Moledina, training specialist at Chainalysis, and Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Tether and Bitfinex, are all signed on to deliver high-level discussions on their respective expertise. There will also be many other speakers in attendance who can be found here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.