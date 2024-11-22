News & Insights

Plaintree Systems Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

November 22, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Plaintree Systems (TSE:NPT) has released an update.

Plaintree Systems Inc. reported increased revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, rising to $6.8 million from $5.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, despite a quarterly net loss due to timing and cost factors. The company remains profitable year-to-date, showcasing strong performance in both its Specialty Structures and Applied Electronics divisions.

