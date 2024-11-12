News & Insights

PLAID Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 12, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

PLAID Inc. (JP:4165) has released an update.

PLAID Inc. has reported a significant financial improvement for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 27.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s success is attributed to strong demand in subscription revenue and consulting services, alongside effective cost control measures that led to a substantial rise in operating income. This growth highlights PLAID Inc.’s robust performance and strategic execution in the market.

