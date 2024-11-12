PJX Resources Discovers Promising Mineralization Potential

PJX Resources (TSE:PJX) has released an update.

PJX Resources has identified potential Sedimentary Exhalative (Sedex) mineralization at their Dewdney Trail Property, suggesting a large mineralizing system with significant deposit potential. The drilling program uncovered multiple mineralized sedimentary horizons and sulphide beds, indicating a promising environment for further exploration. Results from the core samples will be released once analyses are complete.

