News & Insights

Stocks

PJX Resources Discovers Promising Mineralization Potential

November 12, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PJX Resources (TSE:PJX) has released an update.

PJX Resources has identified potential Sedimentary Exhalative (Sedex) mineralization at their Dewdney Trail Property, suggesting a large mineralizing system with significant deposit potential. The drilling program uncovered multiple mineralized sedimentary horizons and sulphide beds, indicating a promising environment for further exploration. Results from the core samples will be released once analyses are complete.

For further insights into TSE:PJX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.