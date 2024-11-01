News & Insights

AAPL

Pixelmator announces agreement to be acquired by Apple

November 01, 2024 — 11:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Pixelmator said in a blog post: “Today we have some important news to share: the Pixelmator Team plans to join Apple (AAPL). We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance. And looking back, it’s crazy what a small group of dedicated people have been able to achieve over the years from all the way in Vilnius, Lithuania. Now, we’ll have the ability to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people around the world. Pixelmator has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval. There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come.”

Read More on AAPL:

