Pivotree Updates Financial Tables After Error

Pivotree (TSE:PVT) has released an update.

Pivotree Inc. has issued an amended press release to correct errors in their financial tables for periods ending September 30, 2024 and 2023. The corrections pertain to figures in the ‘MIPS’ and ‘LMS’ rows of the ‘Selected Financial Measures’ table and the ‘Total MIPS and LMS Revenue Segmentation’ table.

