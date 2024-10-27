News & Insights

Pivotal Metals Reports Promising Horden Lake Results

October 27, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.

Pivotal Metals Limited has reported promising results from its Horden Lake project in Quebec, Canada, with substantial exploration upside and potential for resource expansion. The company completed a 34-hole diamond drilling program and raised A$3.0 million, ensuring continued advancement of its projects into 2025. These developments highlight the growth potential of Pivotal’s resources, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on Ni-Cu-PGM exploration.

