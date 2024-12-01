Pivotal Metals Reports Promising Copper Recovery Results

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.

Pivotal Metals Limited has reported promising preliminary metallurgical results from its Horden Lake project in Quebec, demonstrating copper recoveries of up to 90% with high-grade concentrates. The results also indicate significant contributions from precious metal byproducts, enhancing the project’s revenue potential amid looming copper market deficits. The company is optimistic about further optimizing the nickel circuit and expects to share additional results in early 2025.

