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Pitney-Bowes Q2 Income Rises

July 29, 2026 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $49.908 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $29.975 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $59.749 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $451.498 million from $461.909 million last year.

Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.908 Mln. vs. $29.975 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $451.498 Mln vs. $461.909 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.55 To $ 1.70 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.800 B To $ 1.860 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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