Markets
PBI

Pitney Bowes Initiates Second Phase Of Strategic Review Process

June 30, 2026 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI), a technology-driven company, announced Tuesday that it is initiating the second phase of its strategic review process. The company completed a top-to-bottom assessment of the organization in the first phase.

The second phase will involve the Company's Board of Directors and its newly formed Strategic Review Committee working with independent advisors to assess leadership's existing value creation plan relative to a full range of strategic alternatives, including acquisitions, divestitures, partnerships, and a full sale. The Committee is comprised of the Board's independent members.

Pitney Bowes has not set a definitive timetable or deadline for completing the second phase of its strategic review. The management will also remain focused on executing and implementing its existing strategy and value creation plan.

The Board has selected BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisors and Sullivan & Cromwell as its legal advisor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.