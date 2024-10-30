Pitney Bowes announces new program with FedEx

Pitney Bowes (PBI) announced a new program with FedEx (FDX) which will offer a FedEx Platform Account to Pitney Bowes customers. Through the FedEx Platform Account, Pitney Bowes customers can access discounted FedEx rates and expanded service options through their multicarrier shipping software, including ShipAccel, powered by Pitney Bowes, without the need for a FedEx shipping account. This collaboration benefits Pitney Bowes diverse customer base, providing the essential edge required in today’s rapidly growing ecommerce marketplace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.