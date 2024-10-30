News & Insights

Stocks

Pitney Bowes announces new program with FedEx

October 30, 2024 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Pitney Bowes (PBI) announced a new program with FedEx (FDX) which will offer a FedEx Platform Account to Pitney Bowes customers. Through the FedEx Platform Account, Pitney Bowes customers can access discounted FedEx rates and expanded service options through their multicarrier shipping software, including ShipAccel, powered by Pitney Bowes, without the need for a FedEx shipping account. This collaboration benefits Pitney Bowes diverse customer base, providing the essential edge required in today’s rapidly growing ecommerce marketplace.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PBI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX
PBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.