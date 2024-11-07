News & Insights

Pirelli Reports Strong 2024 Performance Amid Market Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Pirelli & C. SpA (IT:PIRC) has released an update.

Pirelli & C. SpA has reported solid financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with a revenue increase driven by strong performance in high-value segments and an enhanced product mix. The company recorded an adjusted EBIT margin rise to 15.7% and confirmed its 2024 targets, showcasing resilience despite challenging market conditions. Pirelli’s innovation and commercial programs continue to bolster its position, particularly in the high-value tire market.

