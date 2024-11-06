Pirelli Faces Golden Power Compliance Investigation

Pirelli & C. SpA (IT:PIRC) has released an update.

Pirelli is involved in an administrative procedure due to potential violations by China National Tire and Rubber Corp. (CNRC) regarding compliance with the DPCM Golden Power decree. The investigation focuses on ensuring no organizational links between Pirelli and CNRC. CNRC believes it has adhered to the requirements and aims to clarify its position.

