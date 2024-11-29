News & Insights

Piquadro Group Files Half-Year Financial Report

November 29, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Piquadro SpA (IT:PQ) has released an update.

Piquadro Group, a prominent player in the leather accessories market, announced the filing of its consolidated half-year financial report for the 2024/2025 financial year. Known for its innovative designs and quality craftsmanship, the Group operates through brands like Piquadro, The Bridge, and Lancel, with a global presence in over 50 countries.

