Piquadro Group Files Half-Year Financial Report

Piquadro SpA (IT:PQ) has released an update.
Piquadro Group, a prominent player in the leather accessories market, announced the filing of its consolidated half-year financial report for the 2024/2025 financial year. Known for its innovative designs and quality craftsmanship, the Group operates through brands like Piquadro, The Bridge, and Lancel, with a global presence in over 50 countries.
