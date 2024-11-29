Piquadro Group Files Half-Year Financial Report

Piquadro SpA (IT:PQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Piquadro Group, a prominent player in the leather accessories market, announced the filing of its consolidated half-year financial report for the 2024/2025 financial year. Known for its innovative designs and quality craftsmanship, the Group operates through brands like Piquadro, The Bridge, and Lancel, with a global presence in over 50 countries.

For further insights into IT:PQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.