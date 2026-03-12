Piper Sandler Upgrades Murphy Oil (MUR)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Murphy Oil is $30.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of $34.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy Oil is 2,912MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil. This is an decrease of 285 owner(s) or 35.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUR is 0.11%, an increase of 23.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.31% to 137,028K shares. The put/call ratio of MUR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,573K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,429K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,941K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 2.06% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,207K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,737K shares , representing an increase of 11.17%.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,355K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,911K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 5.20% over the last quarter.

