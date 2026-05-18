Piper Sandler Upgrades Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.49% Upside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is $130.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $193.20. The average price target represents an increase of 37.49% from its latest reported closing price of $94.62 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is 4,749MM, a decrease of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an decrease of 529 owner(s) or 37.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.10%, an increase of 36.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 151,868K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,233K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,844K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,035K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,020K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 47.79% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,924K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,633K shares , representing an increase of 32.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 77.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,005K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares , representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 86.90% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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