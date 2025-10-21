Piper Sandler Maintains Prairie Operating (PROP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Prairie Operating (NasdaqCM:PROP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 403.66% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prairie Operating is $9.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $22.84. The average price target represents an increase of 403.66% from its latest reported closing price of $1.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prairie Operating is 279MM, an increase of 214.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prairie Operating. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 10.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROP is 0.00%, an increase of 82.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.19% to 7,223K shares. The put/call ratio of PROP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 661K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing an increase of 43.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 12.09% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 560K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 52.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 498K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 70.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 92.43% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 287K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

