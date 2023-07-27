Piper Sandler Maintains Perfect Corp - (PERF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Perfect Corp - (NYSE:PERF) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.15% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perfect Corp - is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 38.15% from its latest reported closing price of 4.43.
The projected annual revenue for Perfect Corp - is 67MM, an increase of 37.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perfect Corp -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERF is 1.17%, a decrease of 50.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 28,379K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,520K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,518K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 20.12% over the last quarter.
Alibaba Group Holding holds 10,888K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ward Ferry Management holds 2,887K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Quent Capital holds 67K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Citigroup holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 26.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 72.80% over the last quarter.
