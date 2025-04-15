Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of RxSight (RXST) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of RxSight (NasdaqGM:RXST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.60% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for RxSight is $42.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 193.60% from its latest reported closing price of $14.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is 152MM, an increase of 8.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.17%, an increase of 13.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.25% to 42,739K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,743K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares , representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 23.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,160K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares , representing an increase of 19.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,552K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing an increase of 24.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 6.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,096K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 32.26% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.