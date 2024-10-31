Piper Sandler, BC Partners Credit announce strategic alliance

Piper Sandler (PIPR) and BC Partners Credit, the $8B credit arm of investment firm BC Partners, announced a strategic alliance. “The alliance, which leverages the expertise and broad networks of Piper Sandler’s Financial Services Debt Capital Markets team and BC Partners Credit, paves the way for Piper Sandler’s clients across the financial services sector to best access the debt capital markets with customized structures and financing solutions as they grow their businesses. The firms anticipate additional institutional investors will join the alliance over time to further complement and support future growth across sectors,” the companies stated.

