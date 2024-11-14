Piper downgrades Kronos Bio on istisociclib discontinuation

Piper Sandler last night downgraded Kronos Bio (KRON) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $1, down from $6. The company is discontinuing development of istisociclib due to adverse events in five of seven ovarian cancer patients and exploring strategic alternatives, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company will implement cost-cutting initiatives to preserve cash.

