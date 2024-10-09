Pioneer Power Solutions Reaffirms 2024 Guidance - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Pioneer Power Solutions Reaffirms 2024 Guidance

October 09, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with the SEC. The company said it is now current with all SEC filings to date. The company expects revenue of $52 to $54 million for the full year 2024, which represents year-over-year growth of approximately 30% and EPS of $0.31 to $0.34.

Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer's CEO, said: "In just three months, our backlog of orders grew 46% to $67 million at the end of June demonstrating robust demand for both our E-Bloc and e-Boost power solutions. This backlog of confirmed orders is a clear indication of significantly higher sales and increasing profitability in the second half of 2024 compared to the first half of the year."

