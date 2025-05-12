Pinterest Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pinterest. Our analysis of options history for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) revealed 32 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $155,510, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,387,451.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $18.0 to $45.0 for Pinterest during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Pinterest's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Pinterest's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $18.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Pinterest 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.25 $13.0 $13.0 $25.00 $150.8K 656 117 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.08 $27.00 $121.5K 1.5K 430 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.45 $12.0 $12.1 $45.00 $121.0K 0 200 PINS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $15.0 $14.65 $14.8 $20.00 $74.0K 137 100 PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.3 $4.65 $5.3 $27.50 $53.0K 2.1K 9

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pinterest, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Pinterest

With a volume of 24,914,740, the price of PINS is up 13.5% at $33.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinterest

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.0.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $36. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $41. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Pinterest with a target price of $38. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $40.

Latest Ratings for PINS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform

